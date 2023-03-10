Iran, Saudi to resume ties after years of tensions

Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties after years of tensions

It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a years long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • Mar 10 2023, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 20:09 ist
In this file photo taken on January 02, 2016, Iranian protesters set fire to the Saudi embassy in Tehran during a demonstration against the execution of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi authorities. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after years of tensions between the two countries, including a devastating attack on the heart of the kingdom's oil production attributed to Tehran.

The deal, struck in Beijing this week amid its ceremonial National People's Congress, represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf states perceive the United States slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East.

It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a years long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

Also Read — Saudi Arabia offers its price to normalise relations with Israel
 

The two countries released a joint communique with China on the deal, which apparently brokered the agreement. Chinese state media did not immediately report on the deal.

Iranian state media posted images and video it described as being taken in China with the meeting.

It showed Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, with a Saudi official and a Chinese official that state TV named as Wang Yi.

“After implementing of the decision, the foreign ministers of the both nations will meet to prepare for exchange of ambassadors,” Iranian state television said.

It added that the talks had been held over four days.

Saudi Arabian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. Shortly after the Iranian announcement, Saudi state media began publishing the same statement.

Tensions have been high between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The kingdom broke off ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there.

Saudi Arabia days earlier had executed a prominent Shiite cleric, triggering the demonstrations.

In the years since, tensions have risen dramatically across the Middle East since the United States unilaterally withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

Iran has been blamed for a series of attacks in the time since, including one that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry in 2019, temporarily halving the kingdom's crude production. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iran
Saudi Arabia
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket

MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

 