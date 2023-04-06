Iran, Saudi foreign ministers meet in China

Iran, Saudi Arabia foreign ministers meet in China

After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh have agreed to end their diplomatic rift

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Apr 06 2023, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 11:05 ist
The Iran and Saudi foreign ministers. Credit: Twitter/@KSAmofaEN

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in China for the first formal meeting of their most senior diplomats in more than seven years, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television said.

In brief footage broadcast on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, greet each other before sitting down side by side.

After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies in a major deal facilitated by China last month.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
Iran
Saudi Arabia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gokarna's hidden jewel

Gokarna's hidden jewel

A community that conserves together

A community that conserves together

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

 