2 Iranian women to face death for 'corruption on earth'

Iran sentences two women to death for 'corruption on earth'

'Corruption on earth' is a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offences, including those related to Islamic morals

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Sep 05 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they are LGBT rights activists and are innocent. The pictures could not be verified by Reuters.

"Contrary to news published online, the sentenced have deceived and trafficked young women and girls out of the country by promising them educational and work opportunities, thus leading to the suicide of several of their victims," IRNA said.

"Corruption on earth" is a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offences, including those related to Islamic morals.

In March, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described homosexuality as part of a "moral deprivation" widespread in Western civilisation.

Western rights groups have often criticised Iran for its treatment of LGBT issues. Under Iran's legal system, homosexual acts can be punished by the death penalty.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iran
World news
Death sentence

What's Brewing

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

 