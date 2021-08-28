Biden has same nuclear demands as Trump: Khamenei

Iran's Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Aug 28 2021, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 16:14 ist
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Joe Biden of making the same demands as his predecessor Donald Trump in talks to revive a nuclear deal.

"America's current administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump demanded," Khamenei said, quoted by his official website.

