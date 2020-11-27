Iran's top nuclear scientist killed in attack by 'armed terrorists' near Tehran

An Iranian nuclear scientist died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by "armed terrorists" on Friday, the country's defence ministry said in a statement.
The scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his security team, the statement said.
It added that Fakhrizadeh, who headed the defence ministry's research and innovation organisation, was later "martyred" after medics failed to revive him.
Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up
NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space
7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love
The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema
Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon
Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series
DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'
Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur