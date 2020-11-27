Iran's top nuclear scientist killed in attack by 'armed terrorists' near Tehran

Iran's top nuclear scientist killed near Tehran

He was widely regarded as the "guru" Iran's nuclear program

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Nov 27 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 21:07 ist
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Credit: Twitter Photo/@tparsi

An Iranian nuclear scientist died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by "armed terrorists" on Friday, the country's defence ministry said in a statement.

The scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his security team, the statement said.

It added that Fakhrizadeh, who headed the defence ministry's research and innovation organisation, was later "martyred" after medics failed to revive him.

Iran
Nuclear Weapons

