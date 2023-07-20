Will cut ties if Koran burned again: Iraq tells Sweden

Iraq tells Sweden it will cut ties if Koran burned again

It added that Iraq considered the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad a security breach that 'must be immediately addressed'.

Reuters
Reuters, Baghdad,
  • Jul 20 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 15:59 ist
Protesters gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Iraq said on Thursday it had threatened to cut diplomatic ties with Sweden if a Koran is burned again.

"The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Koran on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations," an Iraqi government statement said.

Also Read | Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning
 

It added that Iraq considered the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad a security breach that 'must be immediately addressed'.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sweden
Iraq
World news
Quran

Related videos

What's Brewing

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

 