Iraq tells Sweden it will cut ties if Koran burned again

Iraq said on Thursday it had threatened to cut diplomatic ties with Sweden if a Koran is burned again.
"The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Koran on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations," an Iraqi government statement said.
Also Read | Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning
It added that Iraq considered the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad a security breach that 'must be immediately addressed'.
