I know those behind assassination attempt: Iraqi PM

Iraqi PM Khadimi says he knows those behind assassination attempt

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 08 2021, 04:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 04:49 ist
Iraq PM Mustafa-al-Khadimi

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said after chairing a security meeting on Sunday that those behind an attempt on his life were well known and would be exposed.

"We will pursue those who committed yesterday's crime, we know them well and we will expose them," he said according to a statement from the prime minister office.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Iraq
World news

What's Brewing

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 