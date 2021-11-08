Iraqi PM Khadimi says he knows those behind assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said after chairing a security meeting on Sunday that those behind an attempt on his life were well known and would be exposed.
"We will pursue those who committed yesterday's crime, we know them well and we will expose them," he said according to a statement from the prime minister office.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season
Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy
Why are cancer cases rising in India?
3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future
Plumbing the dark depths
The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming
Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers
Caught between cancer & Covid-19