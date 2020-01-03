Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice

An image of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. (AFP photo)

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned on Friday a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and called on all parties to practice restraint.

"The vicious attack on Baghdad international airport last night is an insolent breach of Iraqi sovereignty and international agreements. It led to the killing of several commanders who defeated Islamic State terrorists," Sistani's office said in a statement.

"These events and more indicate the country is heading towards very difficult times. We call on all concerned parties to behave with self restraints and act wisely," he said.

