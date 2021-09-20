Kabul bomber was arrested in Delhi 5 years ago: ISIS-K

ISIS-K claims Kabul bomber was arrested in Delhi 5 years ago

He wanted to carry out the attack in "revenge" for Kashmir, the propaganda magazine said

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 20 2021, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 08:27 ist
Relatives transport in a car the coffin of victim of the August 26 twin suicide bombs, which killed scores of people including 13 US troops outside Kabul airport, in Kabul on August 27, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

ISIS-K has claimed in propaganda material that the Kabul airport suicide bomber wanted to carry out an attack in India but was arrested in Delhi five years back.

"ISIS-K in 20th edition of its propaganda magazine 'Voice of Hind' claimed IS-K suicide bomber Abdur Rahman Logari who carried out Aug 26 Kabul Airport bombing; travelled to India to carry out attack in revenge for Kashmir; arrested in Dehli (sic) 5-years ago & deported to Afghanistan," Salim Mehsud said in a tweet.

Also read: Stay home: Taliban order to female civic workers in Kabul

According to ISIS-K propaganda, Logari, the terrorist who conducted the suicide attack at Kabul airport on August 26, was arrested in India five years ago, in 2016.

He wanted to carry out the attack in "revenge" for Kashmir, the propaganda said but he was arrested in Delhi and deported to Afghanistan.

