Israel strikes Hamas again after fresh Gaza fire: Army

Israel's air force targeted Gaza's Islamist ruler- Hamas, for a second time in 24 hours, late Thursday after rockets were fired towards it from the Palestinian enclave, the army said.

A projectile was fired from Gaza towards Israel on Thursday evening following one, the previous day, the army confirmed.

"In response, a short while ago, (Israeli) aircraft targeted an underground infrastructure and a naval target of the Hamas terror organization in the southern Gaza Strip as well as a military compound in northern Gaza", the army said in a statement.

A Palestinian security source in Gaza confirmed that at least three Hamas sites were hit, causing damage.

Although no injuries were immediately reported by either side. Israel holds Hamas, which controls Gaza, and is responsible for any rockets fired from the strip towards communities along the border; even if launched by smaller groups.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

Following the rocket fire overnight Wednesday, Israeli authorities announced a punitive reduction in the fishing zone off Gaza to 10 nautical miles.

Israel constantly adjusts the fishing zone according to the level of tension around Gaza, sometimes allowing boats to fish up to 15 nautical miles offshore and at others restricting them to just six or banning fishing altogether.