Italy reports first case of monkeypox infection

Italy reports first case of monkeypox infection, two more suspected

The hospital added there were two other suspected cases that had yet to be confirmed

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • May 19 2022, 18:11 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 18:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Italy has diagnosed its first case of the monkeypox infection at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, the hospital said on Thursday, adding that the person, who arrived from a stay on the Canary Islands, was being kept in isolation.

The hospital added there were two other suspected cases that had yet to be confirmed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Italy
World news

What's Brewing

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 