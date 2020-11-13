Italy reports record 40,902 daily coronavirus cases, 550 deaths

Italy has registered a record 40,902 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 37,978 on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 550 Covid-related deaths, down from 636 the day before.

Infections in Italy since the disease first came to light in February total 1.107 million, while 44,139 people have now died because of the coronavirus.

There were a record 254,908 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 234,672.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Friday, reporting 10,634 new cases against 9,291 on Thursday.