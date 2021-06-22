Italy says face masks will no longer be mandatory from June 28

Face masks will no longer be compulsory in Italy, one of the countries in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus, from June 28, the health ministry said Monday.
The lifting of the mask requirement would come into effect in regions labelled "white" under Italy's classification system for how rapidly the virus is spreading, Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook.
This includes all Italian regions except the tiny Aosta Valley in the far northwest.
Speranza's announcement came on advice from Italy's Comitato Tecnico Scientifico (CTS) scientific advisory panel, which said people should still have masks at hand for events with higher risk of spreading the virus like large gatherings.
By June 28, experts predict all of Italy will be classified a "white" zone, with just 21 deaths and 495 new cases recorded nationwide on Monday.
The country has recorded 127,291 deaths since the pandemic reached it in early 2020, with 4.25 million infections.
So far 30 percent of people over 12 have been vaccinated, or around 16 million out of a population of 60 million.
More than 46 million vaccine doses have been administered in Italy.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Dual-antibody drugs effective against Covid variants'
Get vaccine or I will have you jailed: Rodrigo Duterte
UK scientists find markers to broken heart syndrome
Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square
Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash
DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'
Go green with green bonds
US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021
Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral