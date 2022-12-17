Jan 6 panel mulling three criminal charges against Trump

Jan 6 panel mulling 3 criminal charges against Trump

The panel is to meet publicly on Monday, where the recommendation would be made public

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Dec 17 2022, 06:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 06:55 ist
Former US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The House panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, including insurrection.

The panel is also considering recommending prosecutors pursue charges for obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The committee's deliberations were continuing late Friday, and no decisions were formalized on which specific charges the committee would refer to the Justice Department.

Also Read | Biden tells leaders US is 'all in' for Africa

The deliberations were confirmed to the AP by a person familiar with the matter who could not discuss the matter publicly by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. A second person familiar with the deliberations confirmed the committee was considering three charges.

The decision to issue referrals is not unexpected. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the committee, has for months been hinting at sending the Justice Department criminal referrals based on the extensive evidence the nine-member panel has gathered since it was formed in July 2021.

While Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, it is ultimately up to federal prosecutors whether to pursue charges.

Over the course of its investigation, the committee has made recommendations that several members of Trump's inner circle should be prosecuted for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.

