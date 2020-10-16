Japan to release Fukushima contaminated water into sea

Japan's government has decided to release treated water containing radioactive substances from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea, Jiji news agency and other media reported on Friday.
A formal decision is expected to be made within this month, the reports said.
Tokyo Electric has collected more than a million tonnes of contaminated water since the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
