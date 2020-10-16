Japan to release Fukushima contaminated water into sea

Japan to release Fukushima contaminated water into sea

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Oct 16 2020, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 09:19 ist
Japan's government has decided to release treated water containing radioactive substances from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea. Credit: Reuters

Japan's government has decided to release treated water containing radioactive substances from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea, Jiji news agency and other media reported on Friday.

A formal decision is expected to be made within this month, the reports said.

Tokyo Electric has collected more than a million tonnes of contaminated water since the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Fukushima
Contaminated water
Sea
Water Pollution

What's Brewing

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Sena slams Koshyari over 'secular' remark

DH Toon | Sena slams Koshyari over 'secular' remark

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

 