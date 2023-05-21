Joe Biden announces new US arms, ammunition package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced Sunday a new weapons package for Kyiv, as he met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima.
Biden said the package would include "ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles" -- days after giving allies the okay to transfer advanced F-16 jets to Ukraine.
