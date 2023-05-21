Joe Biden announces new US arms, ammunition package for Ukraine

Biden announces new US arms, ammo package for Ukraine

Biden met Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on Saturday before the announcement

AFP
AFP, Hiroshima ,
  • May 21 2023, 12:18 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 12:18 ist
Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

US President Joe Biden announced Sunday a new weapons package for Kyiv, as he met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima.

Biden said the package would include "ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles" -- days after giving allies the okay to transfer advanced F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
US
Ukraine
Ammunition
arms
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

