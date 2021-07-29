Kazakhstan restores access to LinkedIn

Kazakhstan restores access to LinkedIn after talks with firm

About 720,000 Kazakhs are LinkedIn members, according to Ukraine-based analytics firm Linked-Promo

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 15:08 ist
LinkedIn said this week it was investigating the issue, saying its own policies prohibited ads relating to gambling and fake profiles. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Kazakhstan said on Thursday it had restored access to Microsoft subsidiary LinkedIn's website, after briefly blocking it this week over what the Central Asian country's government said were online casino advertisements and fake accounts.

The Ministry of Information and Social Development said in a statement it had held talks with LinkedIn representatives and the company had already removed the content deemed illegal by the Nur-Sultan government.

It is illegal to advertise online casinos in Kazakhstan.

LinkedIn said this week it was investigating the issue, saying its own policies prohibited ads relating to gambling and fake profiles.

About 720,000 Kazakhs are LinkedIn members, according to Ukraine-based analytics firm Linked-Promo.

In neighbouring Russia, with which Kazakhstan has close political and economic ties, LinkedIn has been blocked since 2016 when Moscow said the company failed to transfer Russian user data to servers located in the country.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

LinkedIn
Kazakhstan
Social media
World news

What's Brewing

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

 