<p>Sales of condoms and lubricants rise in the colder months, according to pharmacists and quick delivery apps.</p>.<p>Swiggy Instamart reported a big increase in users purchasing sexual wellness items in September, the end of the monsoon season.</p>.<p>“Throughout 2025, one in every 127 orders on Instamart included a condom,” a spokesperson told Metrolife. </p>.<p>September saw a 24 per cent spike in condom orders on the app. A single user from Chennai placed 228 condom orders over the year, totalling Rs 1.06 lakh, according to data shared by the company.</p>.<p>“The rise in sexual activity during the winter months is primarily due to the holiday season, when couples spend more time together for festivals or vacation. Otherwise, sex is a year-round activity,” says Dr A V Lohit, sexologist with 18 years of experience.</p>.<p>B Thirunavukkarasu, president of the Bangalore District Chemists and Druggists Association (BDCDA), says sales of condoms and lubricants in brick-and-mortar pharmacies have dropped by up to 60 per cent in the past year or so.</p>.<p>Even amid the decline, physical sales tend to increase in November, strengthen through December, hold steady in January, and peak in February, when Valentine’s Day is celebrated.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In Bengaluru, Koramangala records the highest number of condom orders both online and in stores, the trend being attributed to its dense, young population.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Apps vs stores </p>.<p class="bodytext">Quick commerce platforms have changed the way consumers buy products that may be considered socially awkward to ask for in public, says a sex therapist.</p>.<p class="bodytext">People <span class="italic">Metrolife</span> spoke to expressed a preference for online purchases. “As a younger woman, I can have a safe sex life without judgment,” says Priyanshi, a corporate employee.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A 45-year-old business owner says he has overheard snide remarks while buying condoms at pharmacies. “Because sex is such a taboo subject, it becomes uncomfortable to buy these products in person,” he observes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thirunavukkarasu notes that the decline in in-store sales of condoms does not indicate a drop in demand; instead, it reflects a change in the mode of purchase. Nonetheless, pharmacies remain stocked throughout the year, especially around <br />Valentine’s Day, which is when they witness high demand from customers in their 30s. Younger customers prefer online purchases, he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Two websites dealing in sexual wellness products confirmed that sales pick up around September and peak around Valentine’s Day. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Expert insights </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Lohit has noticed a behavioural shift among his patients since the advent of quick commerce platforms for intimate products. “Many are now practising safer sex because access to condoms is easier,” he explains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A sexologist who works at a hospital in Hebbal notes that improved access has led to healthier outcomes. “With lubricants and other products more readily available, many clients report greater comfort and confidence,” she adds.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Popular flavours</p>.<p>According to the BDCDA, chocolate, strawberry, and orange are the most popular condom flavours around Valentine’s Day. Instamart says chocolate is India’s favourite condom flavour.</p>