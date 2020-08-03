Kosovo PM Avdullah Hoti says he has Covid-19

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti says he has Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters, Pristina,
  • Aug 03 2020, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 08:16 ist
Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti. Credit: AFP

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted Covid-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks.

"I don't have symptoms expect a very mild cough," Hoti said on his Facebook page.

Hoti's government has faced criticism for not doing enough to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the small Balkan country reporting a sharp increase in cases in the past few days -- including 13 deaths on Sunday.

Around 9,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and 249 have died since mid-March, when the first cases with the virus were reported in the small Balkan country.

