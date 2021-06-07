Navalny is returned to prison after hunger strike

Kremlin critic Navalny is returned to prison facility after hunger strike: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 07 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 14:31 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been returned to the original correctional facility where he had been serving out a sentence after he recovered from a hunger strike at a hospital in a different prison, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

The 45-year-old opposition politician had declared a hunger strike in late March to demand better medical care in prison after experiencing acute leg and back pain. He halted his hunger strike in April after receiving medical attention.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
Alexei Navalny

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 