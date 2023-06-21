'Biden calling Xi a dictator shows US unpredictability'

Kremlin says Biden calling Xi a 'dictator' shows US unpredictability

Beijing hit back at the United States, saying Biden's remarks were absurd and a provocation.

  Jun 21 2023
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 15:51 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R). Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that US President Joe Biden's reference to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a "dictator", showed the contradictions and unpredictability of US foreign policy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had "bad" relations with Washington and "very good" ties with China.

Beijing hit back at the United States on Wednesday, saying Biden's remarks were absurd and a provocation, in an unexpected spat immediately following efforts by both sides to lower tensions.

