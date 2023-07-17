Putin briefed on Crimean bridge 'terror act': Kremlin

Kremlin says Putin briefed on Crimean bridge 'terrorist act'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine was behind the incident and said Moscow would act to prevent any repeat.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 16:40 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on what it called a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge overnight in which two people were killed.

Also Read | Ukrainian media cite sources saying Ukraine behind Crimea bridge incident

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine was behind the incident and said Moscow would act to prevent any repeat.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Crimea
russia ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

B'luru man weds 15 women, gets caught for poor English

B'luru man weds 15 women, gets caught for poor English

 