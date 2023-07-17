Kremlin says Putin briefed on Crimean bridge 'terrorist act'

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on what it called a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge overnight in which two people were killed.
Also Read | Ukrainian media cite sources saying Ukraine behind Crimea bridge incident
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine was behind the incident and said Moscow would act to prevent any repeat.
