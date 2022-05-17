Lankan Parliament defeats no-trust motion against Gotabaya Rajapaksa

A no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parliament on Tuesday, media reports said.
The motion by Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M A Sumanthiran to suspend Parliament’s standing orders in order to debate an expression of displeasure over President Rajapaksa was defeated with 119 MPs voting against it, the Economy Next newspaper reported.
Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the motion, it said.
With the motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa’s resignation is reflected in the country’s legislature, the report said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru
Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain
Seafood restaurants now serving climate change
Women tourists and toilets
DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?
This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees
Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit
Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars