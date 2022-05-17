Lankan House defeats no-trust motion against Gotabaya

Lankan Parliament defeats no-trust motion against Gotabaya Rajapaksa

With the motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa's resignation is reflected in the country's legislature

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • May 17 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 15:35 ist
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Credit: REUTERS File Photo

A no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parliament on Tuesday, media reports said.

The motion by Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M A Sumanthiran to suspend Parliament’s standing orders in order to debate an expression of displeasure over President Rajapaksa was defeated with 119 MPs voting against it, the Economy Next newspaper reported.

Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the motion, it said.

With the motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa’s resignation is reflected in the country’s legislature, the report said.

