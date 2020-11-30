Let's not politicise probe of Covid-19 origins: WHO's Tedros

Let's not politicise probe of Covid-19 origins: WHO

Chinese state media have said the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan

The World Health Organization's director-general urged countries on Monday not to politicise the hunt for the origins of the novel coronavirus as that would create barriers to learning the truth.

"We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a daily briefing.

"There is nothing to hide. We want to know the origin, and that's it."

Chinese state media have said the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers saying it had been circulating in Europe last year. 

