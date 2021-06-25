Lockdown ordered in central Sydney areas hit by Covid surge

Australian authorities Friday ordered residents of four neighbourhoods of central Sydney to remain at home for a week to contain a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.
Several dozen cases have been reported this week, linked to a limousine driver infected when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel.
