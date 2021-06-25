Lockdown ordered in Sydney areas hit by Covid surge

Lockdown ordered in central Sydney areas hit by Covid surge

Several dozen cases have been reported this week, linked to a limousine driver

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Jun 25 2021, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 07:06 ist
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney. Credit: Reuters photo

Australian authorities Friday ordered residents of four neighbourhoods of central Sydney to remain at home for a week to contain a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

Several dozen cases have been reported this week, linked to a limousine driver infected when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

 