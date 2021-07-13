Violence spreads in S Africa as grievances boil over

Looting, violence spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

Nearly 500 people have been arrested, while shops, petrol stations and government buildings have been forced to close

Reuters
Reuters, Johannesburg,
  • Jul 13 2021, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 14:42 ist
Members of the military keep guard next to suspected looters outside Diepkloof mall as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa. Credit: Reuters photo

Rioters looted shops and threw stones at police on Tuesday as violent protests triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma spread across South Africa.

The military prepared to send in 2,500 troops as outnumbered police seemed helpless to prevent attacks on businesses in Zuma's home province KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng province, where the country's biggest city, Johannesburg, is located.

At least 30 people have been killed in days of unrest that broke out last week when Zuma handed himself over to authorities. The protests have been fuelled further by frustration over poverty, inequality and the economic impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

Nearly 500 people have been arrested, while shops, petrol stations and government buildings have been forced to close.

"What we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address on Monday night.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

The decision to jail him resulted from legal proceedings seen as a test of post-apartheid South Africa's ability to enforce the rule of law, including against powerful politicians.

But any confrontation with soldiers risks fuelling charges by Zuma and his supporters that they are victims of a politically motivated crackdown by Ramaphosa, his successor.

The violence worsened as Zuma challenged his 15-month jail term in South Africa's top court on Monday. Judgement was reserved until an unspecified date.

Four of the confirmed dead were in Gauteng, the national intelligence body NatJOINTS, said, and 26 in KwaZulu-Natal, the province's premiere said.

The unrest broke out as South Africa's economy struggles to emerge from the damage wrought by Africa's worst Covid-19 epidemic, forcing it to repeatedly impose restrictions on businesses that have hurt an already fragile recovery.

The crisis may have widened the gulf between haves and the have-nots. Growing joblessness has left people ever more desperate. Unemployment rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter this year.

The National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday that those found guilty of looting would be punished.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

South Africa
Jacob Zuma
looting

What's Brewing

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

House sparrow population is stable, says report

House sparrow population is stable, says report

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

Barca wants to keep Messi, but La Liga may not allow it

Barca wants to keep Messi, but La Liga may not allow it

Daily tests, cardboard beds: 24 hrs at Olympic Village

Daily tests, cardboard beds: 24 hrs at Olympic Village

 