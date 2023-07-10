M K Stalin flags arrest of 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka, tells Centre to get them released

As many as 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy who confiscated their boats too, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Monday and requested steps for the immediate release of fishers and boats.
Stalin, writing to Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar said the apprehension of 15 fishermen and the confiscation of their fishing boats by Sri Lanka has caused distress and fear among the fishing community in the state.
The fishermen, who ventured out for fishing in two boats were arrested on July 9, 2023 by Lankan Navy. Thousands of fishermen's livelihoods depend on fishing activities in the waters near the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime boundary. They solely rely on fishing to sustain their families and communities.
Also Read | Navy launches outreach programme in Ladakh for greater participation of youth in armed forces
"Unfortunately, incidents of apprehension by the Sri Lankan Navy have become distressingly frequent, plunging the fishermen and their families into deep anguish and uncertainty."
The Chief Minister requested the Minister's intervention to get the apprehended fishermen immediately released and secure the return of all the fishing boats that have been seized.
"Through diplomatic channels, we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen while maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka. I eagerly await a positive response from your office."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion
Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued
SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day
Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative
Behind the eye of the needle
Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders
India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US
Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter
Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve