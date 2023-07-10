M K Stalin flags arrest of 15 TN fishermen by Sri Lanka

M K Stalin flags arrest of 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka, tells Centre to get them released

The fishermen, who ventured out for fishing in two boats were arrested on July 9, 2023 by Lankan Navy.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 10 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 15:53 ist
TN Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI File Photo

As many as 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy who confiscated their boats too, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Monday and requested steps for the immediate release of fishers and boats.

Stalin, writing to Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar said the apprehension of 15 fishermen and the confiscation of their fishing boats by Sri Lanka has caused distress and fear among the fishing community in the state.

The fishermen, who ventured out for fishing in two boats were arrested on July 9, 2023 by Lankan Navy. Thousands of fishermen's livelihoods depend on fishing activities in the waters near the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime boundary. They solely rely on fishing to sustain their families and communities.

Also Read | Navy launches outreach programme in Ladakh for greater participation of youth in armed forces

"Unfortunately, incidents of apprehension by the Sri Lankan Navy have become distressingly frequent, plunging the fishermen and their families into deep anguish and uncertainty."

The Chief Minister requested the Minister's intervention to get the apprehended fishermen immediately released and secure the return of all the fishing boats that have been seized.

"Through diplomatic channels, we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen while maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka. I eagerly await a positive response from your office."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin
Indian Navy
Sri Lanka

Related videos

What's Brewing

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

 