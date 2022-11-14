Macron to tell Xi pressuring Russia in China's interest

Macron to tell Xi pressuring Russia in China's interest

Macron will meet the Chinese leader on the sidelines of the G20 summit

AFP
AFP, Nusa Dua, Indonesia,
  • Nov 14 2022, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 20:46 ist
Chinese president Xi Jinping with French president Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron will tell China's Xi Jinping it is in Beijing's "interest" to "pressure" Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency told reporters on Monday.

Macron will meet the Chinese leader Tuesday morning on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali and tell him "your interest, like mine, is to put pressure on Russia so it returns to the negotiating table and respects international law."

