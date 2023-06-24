Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan region

The quake was at a depth of 306 km (189 miles).

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Hokkaido, Japan region early on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 306 km (189 miles), EMSC said. 

