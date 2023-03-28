Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northern Japan

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northern Japan, no tsunami warning

Major Japanese media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Mar 28 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 16:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off Aomori in northern Japan on Tuesday, the national weather agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at 6:18 pm (0918 GMT) at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Major Japanese media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.2.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes, and emergency drills are routinely held to prepare for a major jolt.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Japan
World news
Earthquake

Related videos

What's Brewing

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

 