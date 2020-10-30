Man in custody over links to Nice knife attacker

Man in custody over alleged links to Nice knife attacker

A knife-wielding attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Oct 30 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 14:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

France is engaged in a war against Islamist ideology and more militant attacks on French soil are likely, the interior minister on Friday.

Gerald Damarnin was speaking a day after a knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice before being shot by police and taken away.

"We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside," Damarnin told RTL radio. "We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks."

A judicial source said a 47-year-old man had been taken into custody on Thursday evening on suspicion of having been in contact with the perpetrator of the attack.

Chief anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the man suspected of carrying out the attack was a Tunisian, born in 1999, who had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia that is a main landing point for migrants from Africa.

A Tunisian security source and a French police source named the suspected attacker as Brahim Aouissaoui. Ricard said the suspected attacker had entered the city by train early on Thursday morning.

The suspect was in hospital in critical condition, he said.

The Nice attack occurred just under two weeks after a school teacher in a Paris suburb was beheaded by an 18-year-old attacker who was apparently incensed by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad in class.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
murder
church

What's Brewing

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

 