Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Just 6.83 million couples completed their marriage registrations last year, down about 800,000 from the previous year

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 11 2023, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 21:28 ist
A new couple holding marriage certificates poses for a photo outside a registry office of marriage on Valentine's Day in Beijing, China, February 14, 2017. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Marriages in China dropped in 2022 to their lowest since records began, local news outlet Yicai reported on Sunday, continuing a steady decline over the past decade although the matrimonial total may have been affected by stringent Covid lockdowns.

Just 6.83 million couples completed their marriage registrations last year, data published on the website of the Ministry of Civil Affairs showed, down about 800,000 from the previous year.

The drop in couples tieing the knot, which follows pandemic restrictions keeping tens of millions locked in their homes or compounds for weeks last year, comes as authorities deal with a declining birth rate and a falling population.

Also Read | Three die, farmland and trees damaged as storms sweep across China

In 2022 China's population fell for the first time in six decades, a decline that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.

China's birth rate fell last year to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, the lowest on record, from 7.52 in 2021.

Demographers warn China will get old before it gets rich, as its workforce shrinks and indebted local governments spend more on their elderly population.

To encourage marriage and boost the country's flagging birth rate, China said last month it would launch pilot projects in more than 20 cities to create a "new-era" marriage and childbearing culture.

Some provinces are also giving young newlyweds an extension of paid marriage leave. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
marriage

Related videos

What's Brewing

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

 