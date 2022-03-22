Flee Ukrainian city close to int'l airport, urges Mayor

Mayor urges people to flee Ukrainian city close to international airport

Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said in a video address that there was fighting in the Kyiv region where Boryspil is located

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 22 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 14:56 ist
Parked planes are seen at Boryspil International Airport after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Boryspil, which is close to Boryspil international airport, advised civilians on Tuesday to leave the city if they can because of fighting nearby.

Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said in a video address that there was fighting in the Kyiv region where Boryspil is located.

"There is no need to be in the city now as there is already fighting going on in the area around it. I call on the civilian population to be smart, reach out to our call centre and leave town as soon as an opportunity arises," he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

 