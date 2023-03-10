Mexican drug cartel apologizes for murder of Americans

Mexican drug cartel apologizes for murder, kidnapping of Americans: media

Mexican authorities had suggested that the abduction was the result of a 'mix-up' rather than a targeted attack

AFP
AFP, Matamoros,
  • Mar 10 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 14:02 ist
A US police officer stands at the scene where the body of a migrant was found in Sunland Park near the border wall. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Mexican drug cartel accused of kidnapping four Americans and murdering two of them has said the killers acted alone and will be handed over to authorities, local media reported on Thursday.

Several Mexican news outlets published a letter allegedly issued by the Gulf Cartel, in which the organization said it "strongly condemns" and "apologizes" for the kidnappings and murders, which were carried out without the authorization of the group's leaders.

The four Americans had driven into northern Mexico in a white minivan last week before they were shot at and abducted by gunmen in the border town of Matamoros.

Two were found dead on Tuesday, a third was found with gunshot wounds and another was unharmed. A Mexican bystander was also killed in the gunfire.

Mexican authorities had suggested that the abduction was the result of a "mix-up" rather than a targeted attack.

The victims visited Mexico because one of them was planning to have cosmetic surgery, a Mexican official said.

Alongside Thursday's letter, local media also published a photograph that shows the handwritten note placed next to five men lying face down with their hands bound.

Mexican authorities have not confirmed whether these men were the ones suspected of the murders and kidnappings, or if they have been handed over to authorities.

The prosecutor's office reported the arrest of one suspect, who it said had been guarding the kidnapped Americans.

The two survivors were returned to the United States via a land border crossing between Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas.

The bodies of the two dead Americans were repatriated on Thursday, authorities said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
Mexico

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 