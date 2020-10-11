Mexico pays WHO nearly $160 mln for Covid-19 vaccine

Mexico pays WHO nearly $160 million for Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Oct 11 2020, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 02:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Mexico's government announced on Saturday that it paid the World Health Organization $159.88 million to secure access to Covid-19 vaccines through the agency's COVAX plan as countries across the globe race to secure supplies.

The global health agency's COVAX Facility is a multilateral initiative running trials on several potential vaccines. The latest payment will allow Mexico to acquire enough doses of a vaccine to immunize up to a fifth of the country's population of around 125 million people, the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry statement added that the government had presented the "risk guarantee" paperwork for another $20.6 million, which it described as part of the contractually required commitments to access the eventual vaccine supply. The statement did not provide additional details on the second payment.

According to the health ministry, Mexico has confirmed nearly 810,000 cases of the highly-contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, along with more than 83,000 recorded deaths, though both likely represent only a fraction of the true number of infections and fatalities due to little testing.

The government signed its COVAX contract late last month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covaxin
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mexico
WHO
World Health Organisation

What's Brewing

Did the universe exist before Big Bang?

Did the universe exist before Big Bang?

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K smart TV, Bose earbuds and more

Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K smart TV, Bose earbuds and more

 