Pompeo doesn't rule out inviting Putin to expanded G7

Mike Pompeo doesn't rule out inviting Russia's President Vladimir Putin to expanded G7 summit

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 01 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 20:54 ist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday left the door open to President Vladimir Putin attending a US summit but insisted the administration has been firm over Moscow's activities in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump "gets to decide if he wants him to come to a summit or not. That's his decision," Pompeo told reporters.

"I'll certainly leave that to him. But I do believe it is absolutely important that we have more frequent engagement with the Russians."

Mike Pompeo
Vladimir Putin
Russia
G7
G7 summit
United States

