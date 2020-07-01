Mike Pompeo doesn't rule out inviting Russia's President Vladimir Putin to expanded G7 summit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday left the door open to President Vladimir Putin attending a US summit but insisted the administration has been firm over Moscow's activities in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump "gets to decide if he wants him to come to a summit or not. That's his decision," Pompeo told reporters.
"I'll certainly leave that to him. But I do believe it is absolutely important that we have more frequent engagement with the Russians."
