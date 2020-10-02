Mike Pompeo reconsidering Asia trip after Trump tests Covid-19 positive

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive to coronavirus.

No decision has been taken yet, Pompeo told journalists on a flight from Rome to Dubrovnik in Croatia.

"I spoke with the Vice President’s office this morning as well," Pompeo said. "We’re taking this obviously very seriously."

"We are praying for the President and First Lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery," he said.

Pompeo said that both he and his wife tested negative on the plane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik. He said he last saw Trump in person on September 15.