Pompeo reconsidering Asia trip as Trump tests Covid +ve

Mike Pompeo reconsidering Asia trip after Trump tests Covid-19 positive

Reuters
Reuters, Belgrade,
  • Oct 02 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 16:35 ist
US's Mike Pompeo. Credit: AFP Photo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive to coronavirus.

No decision has been taken yet, Pompeo told journalists on a flight from Rome to Dubrovnik in Croatia.

"I spoke with the Vice President’s office this morning as well," Pompeo said. "We’re taking this obviously very seriously."

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

"We are praying for the President and First Lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery," he said.

Pompeo said that both he and his wife tested negative on the plane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik. He said he last saw Trump in person on September 15. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mike Pompeo
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 