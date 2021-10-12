Moderna pushes for Covid booster shots in older adults

Moderna pushes for Covid-19 vaccine boosters in older adults, high-risk individuals in US

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 12 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 21:34 ist
Vials of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Moderna Inc on Tuesday said the US Food and Drug Administration should authorize booster doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in fully vaccinated older adults and high-risk individuals.

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of "breakthrough" infections in fully-vaccinated adults.

Moderna's comments were released in briefing documents ahead of a Thursday and Friday meeting of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccines.

Rival Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday also cited data showing increased protection after a booster dose, which it said could be either administered as early as two months after the original dose of its vaccine.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Moderna
Covid-19
Coronavirus
US news
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 