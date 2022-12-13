Moscow accuses Ukraine of shelling Russian town Klintsy

Klintsy is a town of around 60,000 people, about 45 km (28 miles) from the Ukrainian border

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 13 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The town of Klintsy in Russia's southern Bryansk region was shelled overnight by Ukraine, the regional governor said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

"As a result of the work of the air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, the missile was destroyed, some parts hit the territory of an industrial zone," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Klintsy is a town of around 60,000 people, about 45 km (28 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

