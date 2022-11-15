Most G20 members strongly condemn war in Ukraine

Most G20 members strongly condemn war in Ukraine

'There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions,' said the draft declaration

Reuters
Reuters, Indonesia,
  • Nov 15 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 12:27 ist
Leaders at G20 Summit in Bali. Credit: Reuters Photo

A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," said the draft declaration, which was confirmed by a European diplomat. The declaration has yet to be adopted.

Track live updates of the G20 Summit in Bali here 

"Recognising that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
G20
G20 summit
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Indonesia
Bali
Global Economy

What's Brewing

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms

DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms

Speak Out: November 15, 2022

Speak Out: November 15, 2022

Computer graveyards and museums

Computer graveyards and museums

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish

Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

 