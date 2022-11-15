Most G20 members strongly condemn war in Ukraine

A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.
"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," said the draft declaration, which was confirmed by a European diplomat. The declaration has yet to be adopted.
Track live updates of the G20 Summit in Bali here
"Recognising that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," it said.
