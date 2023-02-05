Musharraf's body likely to be shifted to Pakistan for burial

Former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's body will be shifted to Pakistan for burial as the country's Consulate General in Dubai on Sunday issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to repatriate his mortal remains to his country.

Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old former military ruler, who had been in the UAE since 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Musharraf's family filed an application in the Pakistani consulate in Dubai to shift his body to Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Timeline of Musharraf’s engagements with India during his reign in Pakistan

A special military jet will fly to Dubai from Nur Khan airbase to bring Musharraf's mortal remains back to Pakistan for burial, the channel added, without giving more details.

Meanwhile, the Khaleej Times reported said that the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to repatriate his body to Pakistan.

"We are in touch with the family and the consulate will facilitate in whatever way it can, the consulate has issued the no objection certificate,” the paper quoted Consul-General Hassan Afzal Khan as saying.

Musharraf was one of the few remaining army generals who fought in the 1965 and 1971 Pak-India wars.

He was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family.

The former military ruler left the country in March 2016 for Dubai to seek medical treatment.