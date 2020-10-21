Muslim man sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan

A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced a Muslim man to death and imposed a fine of $3,085 on him for blasphemy in the country’s Punjab province.

Amin, a resident of Layyah district which is some 400 kms from here, was arrested a few years ago on his neighbour’s complaint that he had committed blasphemy.

A district and sessions court of Layyah handed down the death sentence to Amin and also imposed a fine of 500,000 Pakistani Rupee ($3,085) on him.

Additional Sessions Judge Hasnain Raza sentenced him to death in the light of prosecution witnesses.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court acquitted a Christian man sentenced to death for blasphemy in a rare judgement.

Sawan Masih, a street sweeper in Lahore, was acquitted after spending more than six years on death row. He was sentenced in 2013 by a trial court for blasphemy.

The news of the alleged blasphemy sparked protests and a mob torched more than 100 Christian homes in Lahore’s Joseph colony.

This was the second case of blasphemy in which a Christian had been acquitted after Asia Bibi.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan, with even unproven allegations often prompting mob violence. Anyone convicted or even just accused of insulting Islam risks a violent and bloody death at the hands of vigilantes.

Rights groups have said the blasphemy laws are routinely abused to seek vengeance and settle personal scores.