NATO chief says concerned China will arm Russia

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg echoed US concerns on Tuesday that China may supply Russia with weapons to help it pursue its war against Ukraine.
"It is President (Vladimir) Putin who started this imperial war of conquest. It is Putin who keeps escalating the war," Stoltenberg said.
"We are also increasingly concerned that China may be planning to provide lethal support for Russia's war," he added.
