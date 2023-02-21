NATO chief says concerned China will arm Russia

NATO chief says concerned China will arm Russia

'We are also increasingly concerned that China may be planning to provide lethal support for Russia's war,' NATO chief added

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Feb 21 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 18:09 ist
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg echoed US concerns on Tuesday that China may supply Russia with weapons to help it pursue its war against Ukraine.

"It is President (Vladimir) Putin who started this imperial war of conquest. It is Putin who keeps escalating the war," Stoltenberg said.

"We are also increasingly concerned that China may be planning to provide lethal support for Russia's war," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jens Stoltenberg
NATO
World news
Russia
China

What's Brewing

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

 