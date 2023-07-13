Nepal bans ‘non-essential’ chopper flights after crash

Nepal bans ‘non-essential’ flights by helicopters for two months after deadly crash kills six

Nepal, which is in the midst of the annual June-September monsoon season, has formed an investigation committee to find out what caused Tuesday’s crash.

Reuters
Reuters, Kathmandu,
  • Jul 13 2023, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 09:09 ist
Officials from Manang air rush towards the helicopter carrying the body of the victims killed in a helicopter crash belonging to Manang air, at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Credit: Reuters Photo

Nepal's aviation regulator has banned helicopters from conducting "non-essential" flights, including those for sight-seeing, for two months after a deadly crash in the Everest region in which six people were killed.

Five Mexican tourists and the Nepali pilot of a small helicopter operated by the private Manang Air company were killed on Tuesday when their chopper crashed while returning from viewing Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest.

Read | Five bodies recovered from chopper crash in Nepal

“Non-essential flights like mountain flights, external load operations (sling flights) and showering of flowers by helicopters (will) be restricted till September,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a Twitter post late on Wednesday.

The Himalayan nation, home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountain peaks including Mount Everest, has a history of air crashes, as many airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and near peaks often shrouded in clouds.

Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years killed 71 people in January, when a plane went down near the tourist city of Pokhara.

