Nepal government forms five-member commission of inquiry to probe Yeti Airlines plane crash

The Nepal government on Sunday formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara that killed at least 32 people.
The announcement came as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.
Also Read: 44 killed in Nepal plane crash; 5 Indians among 72 on board
The plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into the Seti River gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport.
The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel said that the government has decided to observe one day of mourning. Similarly, a five-member commission of inquiry has been formed to investigate the plane crash of Yeti Airlines in Pokhara.
There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.
