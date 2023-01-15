Nepal forms commission of inquiry to probe plane crash

Nepal government forms five-member commission of inquiry to probe Yeti Airlines plane crash

The plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into the Seti River gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jan 15 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 15:43 ist
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Nepal government on Sunday formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara that killed at least 32 people.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.

Also Read: 44 killed in Nepal plane crash; 5 Indians among 72 on board

The plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into the Seti River gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport.

The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel said that the government has decided to observe one day of mourning. Similarly, a five-member commission of inquiry has been formed to investigate the plane crash of Yeti Airlines in Pokhara.

There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Nepal
Plane Crash

What's Brewing

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

Shadow of our burden

Shadow of our burden

How to and why to pivot

How to and why to pivot

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

 