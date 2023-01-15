Nepali authorities to conduct technical inspection for all domestic flights

The Nepal government has instructed concerned authorities to conduct a technical inspection of all domestic flights after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened Pokhara airport on Sunday, killing at least 68 people.

The Cabinet meeting held in Baluwatar to assess the situation after Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crash also formed a five-member investigation commission under the leadership of former aviation secretary Nagendra Ghimire to probe the accident.

The aircraft that took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am crash-landed at the airport in Pokhara -- a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

Five Indians were among the total 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy tweeted.

The five Indians onboard the crashed plane have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal, and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.

"An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway," the Indian mission tweeted.

The embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation, it added.

The Council of Ministers emergency meeting also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash.

Following the Yeti Airlines aircraft crash, the Pokhara International Airport has been closed today for all incoming and outgoing flights.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents, partly due to its sudden weather changes and airstrips located in hard-to-access rocky terrains.

The last major air accident in Nepal happened on May 29 when all 22 people on board, including four members of an Indian family, were killed as a Tara Air plane crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district.