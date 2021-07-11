Netanyahu vacates PM's residence in Jerusalem

Netanyahu vacates PM's residence in Jerusalem

The residence had become a symbol of the Netanyahus' scandals and was the scene of weekly protests against Netanyahu for much of the past year

AP
AP, Jersusalem,
  • Jul 11 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 15:45 ist
Former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters File

Benjamin Netanyahu and his family vacated the Israeli prime minister's official residence early Sunday, nearly a month after the longtime leader was ousted from office with the formation of an alternate government.

A family spokesman confirmed the Netanyahus left the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem shortly after midnight, in line with a deadline agreed upon last month with newly inaugurated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Balfour residence had become a symbol of the Netanyahus' scandals and was the scene of weekly protests against Netanyahu for much of the past year. Demonstrators called on the then-prime minister to resign while on trial for corruption. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and refused to step down.

Netanyahu was Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having held office for the past 12 years and a stint in the 1990s, and had occupied the residence since 2009.

Bennett has not yet announced a date for moving into the residence.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu

What's Brewing

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'Don 3'

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'Don 3'

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

What’s a suborbital flight? Aerospace engineer explains

What’s a suborbital flight? Aerospace engineer explains

Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros

Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros

17 years after Virgin Galactic, Branson bound for space

17 years after Virgin Galactic, Branson bound for space

Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought

Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought

DH Toon | Tourist crowds despite Covid-19 ring a bell?

DH Toon | Tourist crowds despite Covid-19 ring a bell?

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

 