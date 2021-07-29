NZ gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine

New Zealand gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

The country has only been using the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine so far

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Jul 29 2021, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 05:42 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, acting minister for Covid-19 response, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said on Thursday.

New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine through an advance purchase agreement with the company last year.

The country has only been using the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine so far.

New Zealand
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
AstraZeneca

