New Zealand gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, acting minister for Covid-19 response, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said on Thursday.
New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine through an advance purchase agreement with the company last year.
The country has only been using the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine so far.
