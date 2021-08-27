Ardern says couldn't get everyone out of Afghanistan

New Zealand PM Ardern says couldn't get everyone out of Afghanistan

We need to look to see what we can do for those who remain, she said

AP
AP, Wellington,
  • Aug 27 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 19:06 ist
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

New Zealand says it was not able to get everybody it wanted out of Afghanistan in time before the deadly attacks near Kabul's airport brought its rescue mission to an end.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday she is not yet sure how many people were left behind or whether they were New Zealand citizens, residents or visa holders. She said the New Zealand military had gone to great lengths to try and find people in recent days and had been able to fly several hundred people to safety.

Follow live Afghanistan news updates here

“We went to extraordinary efforts to bring home as many as we could who were either New Zealanders or who had supported New Zealand. But the devastating thing is that we weren't able to bring everyone,” Ardern said. “And now, we need to look to see what we can do for those who remain.”

Both Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned the attacks that took place Thursday. Morrison described them as “evil” and “inhuman.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Zealand
Afghanistan
Jacinda Ardern
World news

What's Brewing

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 