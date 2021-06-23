New Zealand raises Covid-19 alert level in capital

New Zealand raised the Covid-19 alert level in capital city Wellington on Wednesday, after an Australian tourist tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the city over the weekend.
Wellington moved to Alert Level 2 from 6 pm local time and will extend through to Sunday.
The measure meant social distancing rules will be in place across the city, but offices, schools and businesses can remain open.
Check out DH latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe