New Zealand raises Covid-19 alert level in capital

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Jun 23 2021, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 08:03 ist
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand raised the Covid-19 alert level in capital city Wellington on Wednesday, after an Australian tourist tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the city over the weekend.

Wellington moved to Alert Level 2 from 6 pm local time and will extend through to Sunday.

The measure meant social distancing rules will be in place across the city, but offices, schools and businesses can remain open.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
New Zealand

